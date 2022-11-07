Jan Blachowicz doubts Jon Jones will ever fight again: “He’s afraid to lose”

Jan Blachowicz doesn’t think Jon Jones will actually fight again.

Jones last fought back at UFC 247 in February 2020. There, he defeated Dominick Reyes by decision to defend his light heavyweight title. After the win, he vacated his belt to focus on a move to heavyweight, but that hasn’t come to fruition yet.

The hope was to make Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 282 but ‘Bones’ claims that the former heavyweight champ didn’t accept the scrap. However, Blachowicz thinks the blame is also on Jones as he doubts the former champ actually wants to fight.

"He's afraid to lose" Former UFC champion @JanBlachowicz isn't sure we'll ever see Jon Jones fight again Full interview via @MiddleEasy 👇https://t.co/cyku80odcd pic.twitter.com/RVzzvB4eLE — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) November 6, 2022

“I don’t believe Jon Jones will be back to fighting anymore. I think he’s afraid to lose so much that he will do everything to not come back. There was a time when he dominate completely our division,” Blachowicz said to James Lynch of MiddleEasy. “After a couple of years, everybody catch his level, and it was very hard for him to win the fight. Like with Dominick Reyes, it was a very, very close fight. Everybody who fight against him, it was a close fight. Closer and closer. So, I think he started feeling that he’s not so good anymore, that we are growing up, catching his level, and finally someone will stop him. I think the reason he doesn’t want to fight is that he’s afraid to lose.”

Jon Jones did have back-to-back close fights as many thought he lost to Reyes. In the fight prior, he defeated Thiago Santos by split decision, which is the first time in his career he lost on a judges’ scorecard.

As for Jan Blachowicz, he’s set to face Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282. Blachowicz is coming off a TKO win over Aleksandar Rakic to return to the win column after losing by submission to Glover Teixeira to lose his belt.

Do you agree with Jan Blachowicz that Jon Jones isn’t fighting because he’s afraid to lose?

