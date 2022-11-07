Paulo Costa trolls Colby Covington following accusations made by Polyana Viana: “Please don’t accuse Colby of being gay”

Newly found fan favourite Paulo Costa has taken the social media world by storm as of late with his humorous trolling of fellow fighters on the roster.

Nobody is safe from Paulo Costa on social media. This time, Colby Covington was the latest fighter caught in the firing line after UFC strawweight Polyana Viana revealed some explicit information regarding ‘Chaos’.

Vivana was the most recent fighter to take part in Alex Behunin’s weekly segment, ‘Humanizing Athletes, ‘ which allows the readers to get the opportunity to understand the fighters more outside of fighting.

Vivana and Covington were friends and trained alongside one another until the 34-year-old hinted in an interview with Submission Radio that the pair, in fact, had an intimate relationship.

The Brazilian shut down Covington’s lies at the time. However, did find the perfect opportunity to get her own back.

Colby wanted me to finger him in the ass, but I did not want to. He got upset! — Polyana Viana (@Polyanavianaa) November 6, 2022

“Colby wanted me to finger him in the a**, but I did not want to. He got upset!” Vivana Tweeted.

Paulo Costa has his say

Costa, who continues to increase his popularity with his wacky social media posts, found the perfect opportunity to get involved. The former middleweight title challenger humorously asked fans to respect what Covington gets up to behind closed doors.

please don't accuse Colby of being gay, just because polyana said she stuck her finger in his ass. 👉💩 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 6, 2022

“Please don’t accuse Colby of being gay, just because polyana said she stuck her finger in his a**.” Tweeted Costa.

Costa then quickly followed his post up by tweeting:

you are very childish! Respec his sexual tastes pic.twitter.com/o1QxVAGdbA — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 6, 2022

“you are very childish! Respec[t] his sexual tastes”

It’s the END OF BRUSA 😭

“Finger him in the ass” let’s pray for his soul 🙏🏿🧢🥤 pic.twitter.com/OlJmoukegK — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 6, 2022

Despite joking around on Twitter to amuse his fans, Costa has been busy inside the Octagon and is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278.

Things don’t seem to be slowing down for the 31-year-old as he prepares to jet off to Australia to face Robert Whittaker at UFC 284 on February 12th.

