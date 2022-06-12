Jan Blachowicz calls out newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka: “Jiri, let’s do this! The Battle for Europe”

Jan Blachowicz wants to be the first man to challenge Jiri Prochazka for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Prochazka challenged Glover Teixeira for the gold in the main event of UFC 275 in Singapore. The title fight was an instant classic with both men exchanging heavy shots and reversals on the ground.

Towards the end of the final stanza, Prochazka locked in a rear-naked choke to force the tap. He is now the new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.

After the fight, Blachowicz took to his Twitter account to call for a showdown with the newly-minted 205-pound titleholder.

“Jiri, let’s do this! The Battle for Europe. The biggest fight in the Continent’s history. @jiri_bjp @ufc @UFCEurope #UFC275.”

Blachowicz is hoping to become a two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. He lost the gold to Teixeira back in Oct. 2021. He rebounded with a third-round TKO win over Aleksandar Rakić last month.

Prochazka is riding a 13-fight winning streak. He has gone 3-0 under the UFC banner. He hasn’t lost a fight since Dec. 2015 when he was knocked out by Muhammed Lawal under the RIZIN banner. Prochazka avenged that loss back in 2019 by stopping “King Mo” via third-round TKO.

Blachowicz was on a five-fight winning streak before being submitted by Teixeira. He is currently the number three-ranked UFC light heavyweight.

Blachowicz may need to wait his turn, however. UFC President Dana White recently told Spinning Backfist that the winner of Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith would get the next light heavyweight title opportunity.

With how thrilling Prochazka vs. Teixeira was, however, one can’t rule out the possibility of an immediate rematch.