Salt Lake City to host UFC 278 on August 20, Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards set as main event

Salt Lake City is getting a big UFC title fight in the form of Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards.

During the UFC 275 broadcast, it was announced that UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman will be putting his gold on the line against Leon Edwards at UFC 278 on August 20th.

The action will be held inside the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Usman has been the 170-pound titleholder since March 2019. He’s had five successful title defenses and has earned his way to the number one spot on the official UFC pound-for-pound rankings. “The Nigerian Nightmare” is riding a 19-fight winning streak and his only career loss took place back in May 2013.

As for Edwards, he’s gone 9-0, 1 NC in his last 10 outings. His last fight was held back in June 2021. “Rocky” defeated Nate Diaz via unanimous decision.

Edwards’ last defeat was actually against Usman. The two clashed in late 2015 with Usman picking up the unanimous decision victory.

Back in March, Edwards told MMAJunkie that he sees a trilogy fight with the welterweight king down the line.

“I believe so [to a trilogy bout happening]. When I go out there and beat him, like I said, he’s been a dominant champion for a little while now, so when I got out there and take the belt off him, I can see No. 3 happening straight away. And from there, we figure out what’s next.

“I think he’ll try and come out and strike. Like I said, if you’re having success in one thing, you won’t stop it for a fight. You’ll try it. Once he sees he can’t have success there then he’ll resort back to his wrestling.”

During his title run, Usman has beaten Colby Covintron twice, Jorge Masvidal twice, and Gilbert Burns. In that span, he scored three finishes.