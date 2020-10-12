Jan Blachowicz accuses Jon Jones of moving to heavyweight to avoid “Legendary Polish Power”

New UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz believes Jon Jones left the division to avoid a taste of his “Legendary Polish Power.”

Jones ruled over the UFC light heavyweight division for many years, but vacated the throne earlier this year as part of a plan to move up to the heavyweight division in search of new challenges. Not long thereafter, Blachowicz took on Dominick Reyes for the vacant belt. The Polish fighter won that title fight by second-round knockout, showcasing his knockout power once again.

Speaking to Submission Radio recently, Blachowicz accused Jones of high-tailing out of the light heavyweight division to avoid that same power.

“You see what I did with Dominick,” Blachowicz said (via MMA Fighting). “He just escaped because he doesn’t want to lose against me. I understand that. He’s afraid and (so) he went to heavyweight. . . He just wants to escape from the Legendary Polish Power, that’s why he went to heavyweight. He’s afraid of the Legendary Polish Power.

“I’ve got the belt but I just want to beat him,” said Blachowicz. “He’s never lost. Just one loss but that was a disqualification, it doesn’t count. I want to be the one who beat him in 205-(pound) division.”

While Blachowicz believes Jones is avoiding him, he does view the former champion as the ideal foe for his next fight. That said, he also sees the winner of an upcoming fight between Glover Teixeira and Thiago Santos as a suitable option. He’s also interested in a super fight with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

“For me, the best (opponent) would be Jon Jones,” Blachowicz told Submission Radio over the weekend. “But I think this is not real. It’s not gonna happen so I think that my next opponent is gonna be the winner between (Glover) Teixeira and Thiago (Santos). But also, Adesanya also is really good. So we will see. We’ll have to wait a little bit but for me, personally, the best would be Jon Jones. He promised me this fight after I knocked out Corey (Anderson) and I’m waiting for him. I believe in the future that I’ll catch him somewhere, some day, anywhere.”

