Jan Blachowicz argues his case for title fight with Jon Jones

At this point, it’s not clear who will get the next crack at reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. The frontrunners, however, seem to be Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz.

Anderson, of course, seems like a much less likely option after UFC President Dana White buried him for turning down fights.

Perhaps sensing an opportunity to separate himself from the pack, Blachowicz recently argued his case for a title shot on his official Twitter account.

I'm not a Twitter keyboard warrior, don't have 1mln Insta fans, I don't drive a sports car with a gold chain around my neck…but I AM one of the TOP guys in my div. and thru my honest & hard work I'VE EARNED a TS. I guarantee you a show worthy of #UFC #JonnyBones – Here and NOW! — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) July 28, 2019

Jan Blachowicz is currently 1-1 in his last two fights — not the kind of streak that generally earns a UFC title shot. However, his latest victory was a violent knockout of former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, while his loss came against the division’s last title challenger in the ferocious Thiago Santos — certainly nothing to be ashamed of.

Given the fact that Anthony Smith recently came up short against Jones, Dominick Reyes is booked to fight Chris Weidman, Johnny Walker is still relatively untested, and Anderson seems to be on Dana White’s naughty list, Blachowicz just might be the man for the job.

If he’s able to spring the upset against Jones, he’d become one of just two Polish fighters to wear gold in the UFC — the other being former strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Do you think the Polish star should get the next light heavyweight title shot?

