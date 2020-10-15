James Vick released from the UFC, already in talks with multiple other promotions

James Vick’s time as a UFC fighter is now over.

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter was first to report the news that Vick has been released from the promotion.

Vick's contract expired following his last bout and was not renewed. He is currently in talks with several other promotions. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 15, 2020

Per sources, James Vick has been released from the UFC. Vick’s contract expired following his last bout and was not renewed. He is currently in talks with several other promotions.

The former ranked lightweight has been on a skid ever since he headlined his first-ever UFC show against Justin Gaethje. It was a massive fight for both men. Gaethje entered the scrap on a two-fight losing streak. Vick, meanwhile, was on a four-fight winning streak. However, it was Gaethje winning by first-round knockout.

Following the loss to Gaethje, James Vick then dropped a decision to Paul Felder and was knocked out by Dan Hooker. After the three straight losses, the Texan moved up to welterweight but was knocked out by Niko Price back in October of last year and has now been formally released from the promotion.

In his tenure in the UFC, James Vick went 9-5 and did have notable wins over Francisco Trinaldo, Joe Duffy, and Jake Matthews.

Even though Vick is on a four-fight losing streak, it is not surprising to see him already be in talks with other promotions. The 33-year-old is still a fairly big name in the sport. He was often on main cards or the co-main event in his last couple of UFC fights. He also has said he has worked on his striking defense issue.

What promotion Vick will sign with is unknown at this time. He would be a good fit in Bellator, PFL, or even going to XFC who is trying to get big names to their promotion. He could fit in nicely at lightweight or welterweight and immediately be able to headline or co-headline a card.

Where do you think James Vick will sign?