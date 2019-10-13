James Vick provides update following brutal KO loss at UFC Tampa

UFC welterweight James Vick has provided fans with an update following his brutal KO loss to Niko Price at Saturday night’s UFC Tampa event.

Vick (13-5 MMA) suffered his fourth loss in a row at last night’s event, this after being struck with a nasty upkick from the aforementioned Niko Price in the opening round.

That strike put the “Texicutioner” out cold, marking the third time in his past four fights that James Vick has been knocked unconscious.

Prior to his nasty loss to Price, James Vick had suffered knockout losses to UFC lightweight standouts Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker respectively.

Today, Vick provided an update on his status to Luke Thomas of Sirius XM Radio.

Health update from James Vick: CT scan came back negative. He believes he has a torn MCL but x-ray was inconclusive. His lip is busted, but he credits his Guard Labs mouthpiece for preventing any loose or cracked teeth. His jaw is fine. He'll get an MRI later this week. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) October 13, 2019

Health update from James Vick:

CT scan came back negative. He believes he has a torn MCL but x-ray was inconclusive. His lip is busted, but he credits his Guard Labs mouthpiece for preventing any loose or cracked teeth. His jaw is fine. He’ll get an MRI later this week.”

Prior to his recent rough stretch, James Vick had put together an impressive four-fight winning streak inside the promotions stacked lightweight division.

One has to wonder if the Texas native will consider returning to 155-pounds following his failed bid at welterweight against Price.

Who would you like to see James Vick fight next following his loss to Niko Price at last night’s UFC Tampa event? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

