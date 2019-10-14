Kron Gracie protests Cub Swanson loss, gets roasted by Ben Askren

Over the weekend, on the main card of UFC Tampa, Cub Swanson defeated Kron Gracie by decision. Gracie, however, did not agree with this result. He thinks he should have been named the winner.

“I won that fight,” Gracie said on Instagram shortly after his loss (via MMA Fighting).

This comment from Gracie promptly got a response from UFC welterweight contender Ben Askren.

Here’s what Askren had to say:

Also under this criteria(kind of like kid from Big Daddy. I win because I win) I now see how Rickson was 400-0 https://t.co/9CoolSVe6G — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 13, 2019

“Also under this criteria (kind of like kid from Big Daddy. I win because I win) I now see how Rickson was 400-0,” Askren wrote on Twitter.

All three judges scored this Swanson vs. Gracie fight 30-27, 30-27, 30-27 in favor of the former. While it goes down as a pretty decisive win for Swanson, Gracie did put up a great fight, earning a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus for his grittiness.

This loss to Swanson marks Gracie’s first defeat as a professional mixed martial artist. Prior to this first taste of defeat, he won five straight fights, all by submission. His most notable wins came against veterans Alex Caceres in his UFC debut, and Tatsuya Kawajiri in the RIZIN Fighting Federation ring.

With his win over Gracie, Swanson rebounds from a four-fight skid. The veteran, who has long stood out as one of the world’s premier featherweights, is 26–11 overall.

The ever-opinionated Ben Askren returns to the cage at UFC Singapore to take on Demian Maia.

Do you think Cub Swanson’s win over Kron Gracie was fair?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/14/2019.