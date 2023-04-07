Jamahal Hill welcomes Alex Pereira to move up to 205lbs if he wins at UFC 287: “I will dominate him”

Jamahl Hill is open to facing Alex Pereira if the Brazilian decides to move up to light heavyweight.

After Hill became the UFC’s light heavyweight champion, Pereira hinted at moving up to face the newly crowned champion. He thought he would have success at 205lbs but of course, he is tabbed to headline UFC 287 in his first title defense as he rematches Israel Adesanya.

Yet, with the status of Jiri Prochazka still uncertain, Hill says he welcomes Pereira trying to move up to fight him.

“Come on in, come on in, come on in, bro. I’m here for everybody. Just put a dish on the plate so I could eat,” Hill said to Inside Fighting.

When asked how he thinks the fight between him and Pereira would play out, Hill was quick to give his answer.

“(A) dominant victory for me, dominant. I don’t care what nobody (says), dominant, you know what I said, dominant. I will dominate him,” Hill added.

Of course, before Alex Pereira can move up to face Jamahal Hill, he will need to get past Adesanya on Saturday night. But, if he does it would be a massive fight and an intriguing one.

However, Hill says he also wants to face Jiri Prochazka next. He says he has heard Prochazka will be back sooner than expected and would prefer that fight before he faces Pereira.

“I’m doing what I can to make it happen. I’m hearing he should be back sooner than normal, hopefully. We’ll see, I’m just waiting to see,” Hill said.

As of right now, Jamahal Hill says he does not have his next opponent set but is hopeful it is either Alex Pereira or Jiri Prochazka. If it is one of them, he is confident he will beat both to defend his belt and prove himself as the undisputed UFC champion.

Would you like to see Jamahal Hill vs. Alex Pereira?