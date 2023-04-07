Chris Curtis hits back at Raul Rosas Jr. after comments about card placement: “Not going to take s*it from a kid who speaks in subtitles”

UFC welterweight contender Chris Curtis has hit back at Raul Rosas Jr.

‘The Action Man’ is slated to return this Saturday night on the prelims of UFC 287. Curtis will face former title challenger Kelvin Gastelum at the event, and enters the bout riding a wave of momentum. Since joining the UFC in 2021, he’s gone 4-1 with three wins coming by way of finish.

It’s likely thanks to that recent success that the welterweight contender is unhappy about his placement on UFC 287. Over the last few months, Curtis has discussed his displeasure with being on the prelims under Raul Rosas Jr. ‘El Nino Problema’ is slated for his second UFC appearance at the event against Christian Rodriguez.

At media day earlier this week, the UFC bantamweight prospect hit back at critics such as Curtis. While he was quick to not name anyone specifically, Rosas Jr. opined that his critics could learn something from him to get on the main card. He stated:

“I don’t know who said that, but at the end of the day, they’re all just hating. They should take some notes if they want to be on the pay-per-view card. They should take some notes and learn some stuff from me. I already got in the UFC and I’m already on the pay-per-view, not like other regular fighters that are prelim fighters. I don’t want to say names, but yeah.”

Chris Curtis responds to Raul Rosas Jr.’s prelim comments

Just a few short days later, Chris Curtis has now responded to Raul Rosas Jr. In a Twitter video, the welterweight contender hit back at those comments and stated that he hopes the 18-year-old is aware that he’s not higher on the card due to his skill.

Chris Curtis was about to go in on Raul Rosas Jr. but his video cut off pic.twitter.com/ADhl3RrPCk — MMA Mania (@mmamania) April 7, 2023

“Okay guys storytime. I just saw Professor Beaker, aka Raul Rosas threw a little f*cking jab at me about the prelim thing. Alright kid, first, I’m not going to take s*it from a kid who speaks in subtitles. Second, don’t think you’re here because you’re good.”

