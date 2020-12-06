Jamahal Hill releases statement following breakthrough TKO win over Ovince Saint Preux

UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill released a statement following his breakthrough TKO win over Ovince Saint Preux.

Hill is one of the top 205lbs prospects in MMA. The 29-year-old American improved to 8-0, 1 NC in his professional MMA career with the TKO win over OSP, one that UFC president Dana White says will earn him a bonus. Hill previously picked up UFC wins over Darko Stostic and Kildson Abreu, who he finished by TKO back in May. However, Hill was fined and suspended and the result of that bout was changed to a No Contest after Hill tested positive for marijuana in a post-fight drug test.

Following the TKO win over OSP, Hill took to his social media to release a statement on his victory. Check out what “Sweet Dreams” shared on his Instagram below.

Sweet Dream Nation I love y’all!!!! #TouchemupUniversity

The win over OSP should allow Hill to finally enter the top-15 rankings in the UFC light heavyweight division. OSP was ranked at No. 15 heading into this bout so it figures that Hill would slide in nicely and take his spot right at the bottom of the top-15. For his next fight, Hill will no doubt take on someone in the rankings. Looking at the rankings right now, fighters who make sense as potential opponents include Misha Cirkunov, Ryan Spann, Johnny Walker, and maybe Paul Craig.

Hill looks like a really sharp prospect in a division that could use new blood after former champion Jon Jones finally retired. He is a big, long, and rangy striker with good power in his hands. From what we have seen he has solid grappling fundamentals as well, making him someone to keep your eye on going forward.

Who do you want to see Jamahal Hill fight next after knocking out Ovince Saint Preux?