‘Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2’ Live Results and Highlights

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will meet inside the squared circle in a short-notice boxing rematch tonight in Tampa, Florida.

Paul (4-0) previously defeated Woodley (0-1) by split decision in a high-profile boxing match which took place back earlier this summer in Cleveland. ‘The Chosen One’ hurt the YouTube sensation in that fight and nearly earned a knockdown. However, Jake Paul would ultimately land the better volume of strikes throughout the course of the contest and thus walked away with the split decision victory.

Tyron Woodley will try to overcome a five-fight losing skid when he returns to the ring this evening. ‘T-Wood’ ended his mixed martial arts career suffering four straight losses inside of the Octagon.

As for Jake Paul, ‘The Problem Child’ will be looking to improve his record to a perfect 5-0 this evening. Prior to defeating Woodley back in August, Paul was coming off a first round knockout victory over former MMA champion Ben Askren (see that here).

Saturday’s ‘Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2’ event is co-headlined by a women’s lightweight bout between Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutiérrez.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

Paul vs Woodley 2: Official Fight Card (START TIME: 9pm EST)

Cruiserweight (8 rounds) – Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley – Paul def. Woodley via KO (punch)

Women’s Lightweight (10 rounds) – Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutiérrez – Serrano def. Gutiérrez by unanimous decision (99-90, 99-91, 100-90)

Heavyweight (4 rounds) – Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore – Williams def. Gore by split decision (Watch the highlights here)

Light Welterweight (10 rounds) – Liam Paro vs. Yomar Álamo – Paro def. Álamo by split decision (95-94, 94-95, 96-93)

Super Middleweight (8 rounds) – Anthony Taylor vs. Chris Avila – Avila def. Taylor by majority decision (78-74, 77-75, 76-76)

Cruiserweight (8 rounds) – J’Leon Love vs. Marcus Oliveira – Love def. Oliveira via unanimous decision (77-75, 79-73, 78-74)

