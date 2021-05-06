Jake Paul trolls Kamaru Usman with photoshopped picture of Jose Caceres submission loss

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul trolled UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman with a photoshopped picture of the Jose Caceres submission loss.

Paul and Usman have been going back-and-forth on social media as of late, with Paul challenging Usman after he finished Ben Askren in boxing, and with Usman responding by accepting the challenge after he knocked out Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261. According to Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz, a pay-per-view boxing match between Paul and Usman could do upwards of 3 to 4 million PPV buys, so both men have some interest in it.

On Wednesday, Usman sent a message to Paul, saying that he doesn’t play fighting and that Paul needs to be worried if these two actually meet inside the ring or inside the cage. Taking to his social media to respond to the UFC champion, Paul posted a photoshopped photo of Usman being choked out by Caceres in his only career defeat in MMA.

Hi I’m Jake Paul and you’re watching Disney Channel pic.twitter.com/cDKGYnQJcC — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 5, 2021

It’s a funny picture from Paul, though highly unlikely of how an actual MMA fight between these two would go. Although Paul is a good athlete, he doesn’t have much experience in grappling, which Usman is one of the best in the world. If these two met in an MMA fight, there is no question Usman would be a massive betting favorite to win the fight.

In a boxing match, however, it seems like there is a bit more intrigue just because Paul has won all three of his boxing matches so far and Usman is coming off of a big KO in the UFC. Still, while Paul has done well in boxing so far, Usman would likely be a huge favorite to beat Paul in a boxing match, too. It seems like he’s bitten off a bit more than he can chew.

