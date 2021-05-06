Conor McGregor sends a message to Dustin Poirier: “You’ve awoken a beast”

UFC lightweight superstar Conor McGregor sent a message to rival Dustin Poirier ahead of UFC 264, saying that “you’ve awoken a beast.

McGregor returns to the Octagon on July 10 when he takes on Poirier in the third fight between the two bitter rivals. They first met back at UFC 178 in September 2014, with McGregor knocking Poirier out that night in a featherweight bout. Seven years later, they met at UFC 257 in January 2021 and this time, Poirier returned the favor with a second-round TKO. The third fight between these two will decide once and for all who the better fighter is. The stakes are high and this is going to be one of the year’s biggest fights.

Taking to his social media ahead of UFC 264, McGregor sent a message to Poirier, suggesting that he will be ready for the trilogy and is fully motivated to win the fight.

July 10th I will do this absolutely flawlessly. We have these clowns sussed and fully! 🤡 🤡 🤡 💣

They wanna play a game of tactics?

No problem, see you in there.

You’ve awoken a beast.

A beast with the backing of a much higher power!

Say your prayers 🙏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 6, 2021

McGregor needs to get the win in this fight after dropping his last contest to Poirier. Both men need the win given what it would mean for their legacy, but for McGregor, another loss would be his second straight defeat and his third loss in his last four fights, so it’s imperative that he wins this match, especially if he wants to remain a massive draw. There is a huge appetite for this trilogy bout given they are 1-1 so far in the first two fights, so this third fight figures to be one of the biggest matchups we will see in 2021.

Do you think Conor McGregor will win the trilogy against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264?