Jake Paul slams UFC President Dana White for degrading Nate Diaz: “In private he gets on his knees begging Nate to stay so they can try and revive Conor McGregor”

Jake Paul has put UFC President Dana White on blast for publicly disrespecting Nate Diaz.

It’s no secret that Diaz and the UFC have been at odds throughout the years. While Diaz knows his worth as a draw, Dana has put down the Stockton native for struggling to string together wins.

Jake has taken notice and he hopped on Twitter to call out Dana for his treatment of Nate.

Dana The Turd White degrades Nate Diaz to the media & then in private gets on his knees begging Nate to stay so they can try & revive Conor McGregor. Get on your knees & beg you old fuck. https://t.co/fU8UIW2x5T — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 17, 2022

“Dana The Turd White degrades Nate Diaz to the media & then in private gets on his knees begging Nate to stay so they can try & revive Conor McGregor. Get on your knees & beg you old fuck.”

Last month, Dana White suggested to The Mac Life that Nate Diaz should go out and box Jake Paul as he feels it would make sense for him at this stage in his fighting career.

“I mean, I like Nate, let’s be honest, Nate’s won one fight in the last five years or six years, you know that. When these guys get into these positions, guys that have been with us for a long time that we respect and we care about,” White said. “You got the Cerrone’s, Anthony Pettis before he left, Nate Diaz, and Nick Diaz is still under contract with us. You want to be fair to everybody and do the right things.

“Nate isn’t going to fight Kamaru Usman, listen we are trying to do the best we can, trying not to shit on anybody and disrespect anybody. It’s not like we are talking about Kamaru Usman here we are talking about Nate Diaz,” White concluded. “Nate’s won one fight in five years, so we are trying to figure this thing out with him. He probably should go on and fight Jake Paul, that’s a fight that makes sense.”

