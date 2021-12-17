Miesha Tate considering drop to flyweight following Julianna Pena’s title win at UFC 269

UFC star Miesha Tate is contemplating a shift down to flyweight after Julianna Pena’s big win at UFC 269 last weekend.

In front of a stunned Las Vegas crowd, Julianna Pena submitted Amanda Nunes to become the new UFC women’s bantamweight champion. There were scenes of jubilation from fans and fellow fighters alike, which included Miesha Tate celebrating in the front row at the T-Mobile Arena.

Back in 2013, Julianna Pena was part of Team Tate during the 18th season of The Ultimate Fighter. Pena managed to win the tournament as the #1 seed and now, she’s the undisputed champion of the world.

In response to seeing it all go down, Tate has questioned whether or not a flyweight move would be the right step forward for her own career.

“I need to get in the win column again so I will probably fight in March, probably is what I’m looking at. I don’t want to fight Julie because I’ve rooted for so long for her to get there.

“A lot can change between now and then, so I have to win and do my job so I think what really I’ve got to do is win and focus on that. If Julie’s still the champion by the time that I get there, then I think that’s a conversation we have at that time. I’ve probably got to get two wins until I’m looking at a championship fight, at least, so I’ve got to focus on me and I’m going to continue to cheer on Julie and pray that we don’t ever have to fight each other.

“I know that Julianna can make 125 and I can make 125. There’s also those things too. It’s not out of the question for either of us to go hunting Valentina (Shevchenko) at some point. There’s lots of dynamics. I know she really wants that fight too so we’d have to see what happens if everything continues to play out in that direction, there’s always that possibility of us going to 125 for either of us too.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

