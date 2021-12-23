Jake Paul releases newly revised boxing bucket list

Jake Paul has released a new and improved ‘boxing bucket list’ following his knockout win over Tyron Woodley.

Paul (5-0) and Woodley (0-2) clashed for a second time last weekend, this after their first contest ended in a controversial split decision win for the former Disney star.

Saturday’s rematch left no controversy as Jake Paul knocked Tyron Woodley out cold in the sixth round (see that here).

Now sporting a record of 5-0, with two of those wins coming by way of knockout over former MMA champions, boxing’s ‘Problem Child’ is making a serious name for himself in the combat sports world.

As Paul’s star continues to rise so to do his ambitions. The YouTube sensation recently released a new and improved five-man ‘boxing bucket list’ on Twitter.

My boxing bucket list:

1) Canelo Alvarez

2) Floyd Mayweather

3) Mike Tyson

4) Tyson Fury

5) Dana White

One man featured on the list, former heavyweight boxing world champion Mike Tyson, has already expressed his interest in fighting Jake Paul.

With that being said, ‘Iron Mike’ won’t serve as Paul’s next opponent, as Jake is rumoured to be targeting a bout with Julio César Chávez Jr. for his next fight.

Chavez Jr. (53-6-1), a former WBC Middleweight Champion, would be best known by most MMA fans for his recent loss to Anderson Silva back in June. ‘The Son of the Legend’, 35, would serve as a step in the right direction for Jake Paul to gain some credibility amongst the boxing community.

