Jake Paul reacts to brother Logan’s PRIME drink getting UFC sponsorship deal: “I hope UFC will share the revenue it receives with fighters”

Jake Paul is hopeful that UFC fighters will see some of the proceeds from their recent sponsorship announcement.

Earlier this week, Dana White announced that PRIME was the official drink of the UFC. While sponsorship announcements aren’t all that uncommon for the promotion, this one caught fans by surprise. The recent being that the company is owned and operated by two YouTubers.

Those two YouTubers are KSI and Logan Paul. While the pair were previously opponents in the boxing ring, they became business partners early last year with their new drink. In that short time, PRIME has become wildly successful. In addition to their partnership with the UFC, they’re also partnered with Nascar, as well as the soccer club Arsenal.

While the PRIME announcement excited some fans, not everyone was so pleased. As is the case when any sponsorship is announced, there are questions about UFC pay. When Dwayne Johnson’s Project Rock became a sponsor last year, the actor came under fire for fighters not receiving proceeds from the deal.

The UFC’s PRIME announcement has garnered much of the same reaction. While the details of the agreement aren’t fully known, fighters under contract aren’t expected to see any of the proceeds from the new deal.

That’s not something that Jake Paul is a big fan of. A longtime critic of UFC fighter pay, and the brother of ‘The Maverick’ he reacted to the sponsorship announcement on Twitter. There, Paul stated that he’s hopeful fighters will see some of the proceeds from the new deal.

Hey Anton…I’m always happy for my brother’s successes and while I have zero involvement in his drink, I hope UFC will share the revenue it receives with fighters. https://t.co/mknMZYVHMk — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 1, 2023

To his credit, Logan Paul responded to his brother on Twitter. There, he hinted that there was something in the works with the UFC.

We have something in mind 🤔 https://t.co/guQ41KaRVu — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 1, 2023

“We have something in mind”

