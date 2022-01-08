Korean Zombie frontrunner to replace Max Holloway against Alexander Volkanovski, multiple fighters express interest

Korean Zombie is reportedly the favorite to replace Max Holloway and face Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 272 for the featherweight belt.

Earlier on Friday, it was revealed Holloway was forced out of the bout due to an injury. However, sources told BJPENN.com that the Hawaiian had never signed the contract so the fight was never truly official. But, after the news came out that Holloway was out, multiple featherweights put their name in the hat to fight Volkanovski, despite Korean Zombie being the front runner.

“Triple C to the rescue. @danawhite you have my number,” Cejudo wrote.

Josh Emmett, who’s coming off a decision win over Dan Ige, also called for the fight and said he is waiting for the call.

Waiting on the call… — JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) January 7, 2022

Send me the contract! @ Sacramento, California https://t.co/iT0PuvwdFn — JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) January 7, 2022

“Waiting on the call… Send me the contract,” Emmett wrote.

It didn’t stop there, either, as Giga Chikadze also called out Volkanovski as he tweeted a few emojis signaling his interest. Yair Rodriguez, meanwhile, had a harsher message towards the champ.

“Do I really need to raise my hand @danawhite? Heal up quick champ @blessedmma. @alexvolkanovski I had respect for you before, but now, fuck you! You little bitch you know I’m next,” Rodriguez wrote on Instagram.

Although multiple featherweights called for the fight, according to MMA reporter Ariel Helwani, Korean Zombie is the front runner for the fight.

“Chan Sung Jung is currently the frontrunner, by a margin, to replace Holloway versus Alex Volkanovski, per sources… Alex Volkanovski wants Chan Sung Jung on March 5, per his manager Ash James. That’s who they want unequivocally. Zombie is in, too, I’m told. Just need to be formally offered at this point,” Helwani reported.

After the news that Chan Sung Jung was the front runner, Alexander Volkanovski took to social media to call out Korean Zombie.

“@KoreanZombieMMA Let’s do this!! #UFC272,” Volkanovski wrote.

In a response to the tweet, Chikadze replied with several laughing faces which Volkanovski responded with “All respect bro but your fighting for rank #5 next week….See you soon.” Chikadze then quickly replied “see you in March,” as he hopes a win over Calvin Kattar next weekend gets him a title shot.

There is no question there are multiple options for Alexander Volkanovski but he has his eyes set on the fan-favorite in Korean Zombie who’s 3-1 in his last four.

Who do you think will win, Alexander Volkanovski or Korean Zombie?