Jake Paul opens as sizeable betting favorite in boxing match against Nate Diaz

Jake Paul has opened as the betting favorite for his boxing match against Nate Diaz in August.

On Wednesday, it was revealed Paul will return to the ring on August 5 in Dallas, Texas against Diaz. It’s a fight both men have talked about for quite some time and now it will finally come to fruition.

With the fight now being official, betonline.ag released opening odds for the bout that sees Paul as a sizeable betting favorite.

Paul-Diaz Opening Odds:

Jake Paul -275

Nate Diaz +215

With Paul being a -275 favorite, that means you would need to bet $275 to win $100 if you think the YouTuber-turned-boxer wins. If you like Diaz to win, a $100 bet would net you $215 if he gets his hand raised on August 5.

When the fight was announced, Jake Paul also said in the press release he is confident he will KO Nate Diaz.

“My last fight didn’t end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations. Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever. My team wanted me to take an easy fight like KSI next, but that’s not how I am built. Nate Diaz is considered one of the most bad-ass fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long,” said Paul. “People tell me Nate has been training with Andre Ward for years. That he has insane stamina. That he refuses to back down. Good for fucking Nate. I haven’t forgotten about the slap backstage in Arizona, and on August 5th, a Problem Child is going to piece up and knock out the Stockton G,” Paul said in the press release.

Jake Paul (6-1) suffered his first career loss back in February as he lost a split decision to Tommy Fury. Prior to that, he scored a decision win over Anderson Silva after knocking out Tyron Woodley in their rematch after he won a split decision the first time they met. His other three wins came by KO over Ben Askren, Nate Robinson, and AnEsonGib.

Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) is coming off a submission win over Tony Ferguson in September to fight out his UFC deal. Diaz went 16-11 in the UFC with notable wins over Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone, Jim Miller, and Anthony Pettis among others.

Who do you think wins, Jake Paul or Nate Diaz?