Max Holloway believes he finishes Arnold Allen “within three” rounds at UFC Kansas City: “It should be a fun night for me”

Max Holloway doesn’t think he will need all five rounds against Arnold Allen.
Holloway is set to headline UFC Kansas City against Allen in a pivotal fight for the featherweight division as the winner could get a title shot. Holloway is coming off a decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski in what served as his third attempt at beating the Aussie.
Although Holloway has lost three fights to Volkanovski, he still believes he can beat him which is why he is remaining at featherweight. With that, he will take on Allen who’s a perfect 10-0 in the UFC on Saturday night and is confident he won’t just beat Allen, but will finish him.
“The dude is looking unstoppable right now. But, if you want to be one of the greats you have to beat the best and the best is Blessed,” Holloway said in the UFC promo video. “I know he likes to strike but a lot of people like to strike until we get in there and things go another way. I know we have five rounds, but if I go out there, do my job, I get it done within three (rounds). If I get going and get in that groove early it should be a fun night for me.”
If Max Holloway does finish Arnold Allen it would be a statement victory and could get him the winner of Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez later this year. Yet, finishing Allen will be easier said than done as the Brit’s lone career loss was a decision loss back in 2014.
Holloway also has only finished 12 of his 23 fights and hasn’t finished a scrap since he TKO’d Brian Ortega in 2018. Yet, the Hawaiian is confident this is the fight he can go out there and get a stoppage win and remind everyone just how good he is.
