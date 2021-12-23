Jake Paul is targeting a pro boxer for his next fight, but it’s not Tommy Fury

Jake Paul is targeting a professional boxer for his next fight, but it’s not Tommy Fury as many were expecting.

Paul (5-0) and Fury (7-0) were slated to collide in a highly anticipated boxing match at the Amalie Arena this past Saturday in Tampa. However, due to a rib injury and chest infection Tommy Fury was forced to withdraw from the fight.

Stepping in on short-notice to replace the British fighter was Paul’s most previous opponent Tyron Woodley. ‘The Problem Child’ and ‘The Chosen One’ had fought to a controversial split decision this past August in Cleveland, which provided a good storyline to help promote their rematch.

While ‘Paul vs. Woodley 2’ did not result in the thrilling slugfest most fans were hoping for, it did produce a spectacular finish. Jake Paul connected with a huge right hand in round six that sent Tyron Woodley crashing to the canvas in a state of unconsciousness (see that here).

Tommy Fury was not impressed by Paul’s performance in his rematch with Woodley and accused ‘The Problem Child’ of fighting only wrestlers .

“Calling out all these wrestlers and non-boxers, in a cage they’d kill him any day of the week but let’s be honest and let’s be serious here: would he beat Nate Diaz [in boxing]? One hundred percent. Would he beat any other MMA super fighter, 100 percent, because they’re not boxers. I’ve really got nothing else to say on that because I’m not entertaining that. He’s the fight I want next and he’s the fight that’s gonna happen next.”

While Tommy Fury was obviously convinced that Jake Paul would target him to be his next opponent that does not appear to be the case.

According to Paul’s management team, Jake has requested that his next contest come against boxing veteran Julio César Chávez Jr.

“It shows how impressive Jake is that people think (Julio César Chávez Jr.) should be his next opponent. Even more impressive is that Jake messaged @Nakisabidarian and said let’s get this one next,” BAVAFA Sports shared on their Instagram Story.

Chavez Jr. (53-6-1), a former WBC Middleweight Champion, would be best known by most MMA fans for his recent loss to Anderson Silva in June. ‘The Son of the Legend’ is currently 35-years-old but would serve as a step in the right direction for Jake Paul to gain some credibility amongst the boxing community.

Are you surprised that Jake Paul is targeting Julio César Chávez Jr. for his next fight and not Tommy Fury? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!