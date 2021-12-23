Michael Bisping scoffs at claims that ‘Paul vs. Woodley 2’ was fixed, suggests ‘T-Wood’ should hang up his gloves

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes Saturday’s ‘Paul vs. Woodley 2’ fight was utter garbage, but not a fixed fight.

Paul (5-0) and Woodley (0-2) collided for a second time last weekend in Tampa, this after their first contested had ended in a controversial split decision.

While ‘Paul vs. Woodley 2’ did not result in the thrilling rematch that most fans were hoping for, it did produce a spectacular finish. Jake Paul connected with a huge right hand in round six that sent Tyron Woodley crashing to the canvas in a state of unconsciousness (see that here).

Immediately following the shocking result, many fight fans took to social media to suggest the ‘fix was in’ and that Woodley had dropped his left hand after receiving a signal from Paul.

For former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, the notion that ‘Paul vs. Woodley 2’ was fixed is utter nonsense. While ‘The Count’ admits that the first five rounds of the contest were absolute garbage, he can’t fathom that the knockout was scripted.

“It’s ridiculous!” Bisping said on his Believe You Me podcast (h/t MMAFighting). “Anytime somebody gets beat, knocked out, something like that, these conspiracy theories start going around. There’s no way Tyron Woodley’s gonna do that. Secondly, I’ve seen enough knockouts to know when one is real. That looked f*cking real. The fight wasn’t real. The fight was garbage, it was piss poor, it was sh*t, it was nonexistent. The best thing that happened to Jake Paul was him actually landing – it was just a solid shot. The kid can bang, simple as that. He’s a big, strong, young kid. Boom. That’s not a fix!”

Michael Bisping continued:

“Terrible, an absolutely terrible fight. Unbelievably bad and for all the talk and the opportunity that Tyron had. And look, I’m not here to talk sh*t about Tyron Woodley. I like the guy, I respect the career that he’s had, and I don’t want to say anything that’s gonna make it awkward when I see him because I will see him soon. But the reality is it was a f*cking sh*t fight from both men. There was a lot of hugging involved and of course the knockout was good for Jake Paul. Of course that’s what everyone wants to get, but he’s lucky that he got that because I think had that gone to a decision and that was the state of the fight, nobody wants to watch either of them two fight ever f*cking again.”

With that being said, Michael Bisping believes the time has come for Tyron Woodley to hang up his gloves.

“The problem with f*cking Tyron Woodley, and I say this all the time, in a sport like boxing where all you’ve got to do is throw punches, he doesn’t throw f*cking punches! That’s a problem! That’s a big problem. He doesn’t throw enough. Diaz would, McGregor would. They might lose but they’d f*cking throw, they’d fight, they’d turn up. Masvidal would beat him. Nate Diaz, we’ll see what happens next year because that fight probably will happen. Tyron Woodley, I think Tyron needs to stop now. I think he needs to hang it up.”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping that Tyron Woodley should hang up his gloves following Saturday’s knockout loss to Jake Paul?