x
asdvertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Israel Adesanya’s team releases statement af...
MMA NewsIsrael AdesanyaUFC

Israel Adesanya’s team releases statement after ‘The Last Stylebender’ was reportedly arrested at JFK airport

Cole Shelton

Israel Adesanya’s manager Tim Simpson has released a statement about ‘The Last Stylebender’ being arrested at JFK airport in New York.

According to TMZ Sports, Adesanya was arrested for alleged criminal possession of a weapon at JFK airport. The former middleweight champion was apparently busted while going through security with metal knuckles. The arrest was made by the Port Authority Police Department near the TSA screening area near the American Airlines terminal around 1:57 PM.

Brass knuckles are illegal (class A misdemeanor) in the state of New York. It’s also illegal to carry them on your person or in your carry-on bag, which is why Adesanya was arrested. However, Simpson released a statement to Ariel Helwani to provide context on the situation. According to Simpson, Adesanya was gifted the brass knuckles but when he was flagged, he disposed of the item.https://twitter.com/arielhelwani/status/1592998511347662848

“Israel was handed a gift by a fan, which he put in his luggage. When flagged at the airport, Israel quickly disposed of the item, and cooperated with authorities. He has complied accordingly, with that the matter was dismissed and he is on his way home,” Simpson wrote in a statement about Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya, of course, suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 to lose his middleweight title. With the loss, Adesanya dropped to 23-2 as a pro. Before losing the title, he defended it five times and is also the former interim middleweight champion.

In his UFC tenure, Adesanya is now 12-2. His other loss coming by decision to Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title. He holds notable wins over Robert Whittaker, twice, Marvin Vettori, twice, Jared Cannonier, Paulo Costa, and Anderson Silva among others.

What do you make of this entire incident involving Israel Adesanya? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleDustin Poirier shoots down clash with Beneil Dariush next: “That one’s not super exciting”
Next articleDaniel Cormier gives emotional tribute to former opponent Anthony Johnson: “For the fear he struck in people, he was as sweet as they came”

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy