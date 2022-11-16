Israel Adesanya’s team releases statement after ‘The Last Stylebender’ was reportedly arrested at JFK airport

Israel Adesanya’s manager Tim Simpson has released a statement about ‘The Last Stylebender’ being arrested at JFK airport in New York.
According to TMZ Sports, Adesanya was arrested for alleged criminal possession of a weapon at JFK airport. The former middleweight champion was apparently busted while going through security with metal knuckles. The arrest was made by the Port Authority Police Department near the TSA screening area near the American Airlines terminal around 1:57 PM.
“Israel was handed a gift by a fan, which he put in his luggage. When flagged at the airport, Israel quickly disposed of the item, and cooperated with authorities. He has complied accordingly, with that the matter was dismissed and he is on his way home,” Simpson wrote in a statement about Adesanya.
Israel Adesanya, of course, suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 to lose his middleweight title. With the loss, Adesanya dropped to 23-2 as a pro. Before losing the title, he defended it five times and is also the former interim middleweight champion.
In his UFC tenure, Adesanya is now 12-2. His other loss coming by decision to Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title. He holds notable wins over Robert Whittaker, twice, Marvin Vettori, twice, Jared Cannonier, Paulo Costa, and Anderson Silva among others.
