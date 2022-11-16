Israel Adesanya’s team releases statement after ‘The Last Stylebender’ was reportedly arrested at JFK airport

Israel Adesanya’s manager Tim Simpson has released a statement about ‘The Last Stylebender’ being arrested at JFK airport in New York.

According to TMZ Sports, Adesanya was arrested for alleged criminal possession of a weapon at JFK airport. The former middleweight champion was apparently busted while going through security with metal knuckles. The arrest was made by the Port Authority Police Department near the TSA screening area near the American Airlines terminal around 1:57 PM.