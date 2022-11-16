Dustin Poirier shoots down clash with Beneil Dariush next: “That one’s not super exciting”

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier isn’t very high on a clash with Beneil Dariush.

‘The Diamond’ returned to action last weekend at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden. Standing opposite the former interim champion was Michael Chandler. ‘Iron’ was fresh off his knockout win over Tony Ferguson in May and was again on the hunt for gold.

The lightweights put on a classic in the famed New York City arena. However, it was Poirier who got his hand raised after scoring a third-round submission. With that, he was back in the title mix and gained his first win since losing to Charles Oliveira last December.

Following the event, there were various names floated for the lightweight contender to fight next. One such name is the rising Beneil Dariush. The Iranian fighter is riding an eight-fight winning streak, last defeating Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 280 in October.

While he’s a great fighter, Dustin Poirier doesn’t want to face him next. The former interim champion discussed the matchup in an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. There, Poirier noted that he respects Dariush, but he’s not interested in that matchup next.

“Not really honestly,” stated Poirier in response to being asked if a fight with Dariush interests him. “Beneil is a great fighter, and you know, he did it the right way he’s a respectful guy, a hard worker. He goes in there and handles business, I respect that and I’ll watch when he fights.”

He continued, “But, when we just talked about the other names that I fought recently, that one’s not super exciting when I think about it… Yeah [I like the tension with opponents], I’m in constant conflict. If it’s not with a person, it’s with myself. So, I kind of need to be at war with something.”

While Dustin Poirier isn’t very interested in the clash, Beneil Dariush is down. Following his win last month, the latter showed interest in a showdown with ‘The Diamond’, as well as names such as Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira.

