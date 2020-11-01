Dana White on Anderson Silva: “I shouldn’t have let him fight this fight tonight”

If Anderson Silva wants to continue on with his MMA career he will have to do so outside of the Octagon according to Dana White.

The former middleweight kingpin, Silva, squared off with Uriah Hall in the headliner of tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 event.

Despite being a large underdog, ‘The Spider’ looked really good in the opening rounds of his fight with Hall. If it were not for a late knockdown in round three, many fans and analysts would have had Silva up two rounds to one headed into round four.

Instead, that late knockdown for Hall in round three seemingly turned the tide of the fight and ‘Primetime’ went on to score a finish early in round four.

While many fans and fellow fighters praised Anderson Silva for his performance this evening, UFC President Dana White was singing a different tune.

“He fought a guy that has absolutely zero output,” White told reporters (via MMAJunkie). “They’re in a five-round main event on ESPN and they threw (expletive) 11 punches in the second round. You fight any of these other savages, he’ll be in big trouble, and he’ll take a (expletive)load of punishment. Uriah Hall threw 11 punches in the second round. Uriah Hall is one of the most gun-shy fighters in the UFC.”

Dana White continued by suggesting that Anderson Silva should never be allowed to fight again.

“And look at Anderson. When the fight was over, he couldn’t even stand up to do his interview. He had to sit down and do an interview. I made a big mistake and I shouldn’t have let him fight this fight tonight. He’s a legend of this sport and he’s a legend of this company, and I did something I disagreed with. I knew I was right, and tonight proved I was right, and Anderson Silva should never fight again.”

Dana White also addressed Anderson Silva’s pre-fight comments in which he insinuated that the UFC had lost it’s “family feel” in recent years.

“So, let me start here: It used to be a family when Lorenzo (Fertitta) was here and all that kind of stuff,” White said. “We all miss Lorenzo, and I will always admit that Lorenzo was always the kinder, gentler side of the UFC. But I’ve done nothing but be good to Anderson Silva, and tonight I don’t feel good about myself that I let Anderson Silva fight out this last fight. We’ve treated Anderson Silva with nothing but respect, and if you guys knew what Anderson Silva gets paid to fight, you’d (expletive) your (expletive) (expletive) pants. So, I think that we’ve treated him like family. I shouldn’t have let him fight this fight tonight.”

