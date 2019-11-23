Israel Adesanya shuts down talk of immediate rematch with Robert Whittaker

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya makes it clear that if former division title holder Robert Whittaker wants a rematch, he will have to earn it.

Adesanya (18-0 MMA) defeated Whittaker via second round knockout in the main event of UFC 243 to become the promotions undisputed middleweight kingpin.

It was a clinical performance from ‘Stylebender‘, and because of that, Adesanya is not interested in awarding ‘The Reaper’ with an immediate rematch.

It is expected that the 30-year-old Nigerian-New Zealander will put his newly acquired strap on the line against Yoel Romero next, but nothing has been made official by the promotion.

A fan recently asked Israel Adesanya on Twitter if he would be wiling to run things back with Robert Whittaker, this if the UFC opts against giving Yoel Romero another title opportunity.

Fuck no. He gotta earn that one. Back of the line it is mate. https://t.co/AiYZdABajc — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) November 22, 2019

“F*ck no. He gotta earn that one. Back of the line it is mate.” – Adesanya responded.

In fairness, Whittaker has not exactly been clamoring for an immediate rematch with ‘Stylebender’.

The Aussie was very classy and humble following his defeat to Adesanya last month and has since turned his attention to Englishman Darren Till.

The Liverpool native made his middleweight debut at UFC 244, where he defeated Kelvin Gastelum by split-decision.

Following that contest, Till and Whittaker seemingly agreed to fight on social media, selecting UFC London in March of 2020 as the proper event for their scrap.

If the stars do not align for a bout with ‘The Soldier of God’, Israel Adesanya would be happy to give the next middleweight title shot to Jared Cannonier who he believes is the “dark horse” of the promotions 185-pound division.

Who would you like to see ‘Stylebender’ fight in his first attempted title defense? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 23, 2019