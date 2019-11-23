Jon Jones goes off on “pathetic” Israel Adesanya for calling him a “boomer”

The ongoing fued between UFC champions Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya continued to heat up on social media yesterday evening.

‘Bones’ and ‘Stylebender’ had been exchanging jabs on Thursday afternoon on Twitter, but what started off as friendly banter quickly escalated into something more serious after Adesanya referred to Jones as a “Boomer”.

“Lol… ok BoOmer!” Adesanya had replied to Jones on Twitter.

That comment did not sit well with the UFC light heavyweight champion, who immediately fired back at ‘Stylebender’ with the following message.

Anime porn watching grown ass man calling me a boomer, that shit was so pathetic I don’t even know what to say back. Dude is literally two years younger than me. 🤷🏾‍♂️ anyways, just landed in Chicago. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 23, 2019

“Anime porn watching grown ass man calling me a boomer, that shit was so pathetic I don’t even know what to say back. Dude is literally two years younger than me. 🤷🏾‍♂️ anyways, just landed in Chicago.”

When a fan suggested to Jon Jones that ‘Stylebender’ is clearly in his head, the UFC’s reigning light heavyweight kingpin responded with the following.

Yeah good, that’s how I know I’m probably going to break his shoulder when I get my hands on him https://t.co/YuFZEZjLi4 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 23, 2019

“Yeah good, that’s how I know I’m probably going to break his shoulder when I get my hands on him.”

While the rivalry between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya seems to have reached a boiling point, the pair are not expected to collide inside of the Octagon until 2021.

Jones (25-1 MMA) recently booked his next fight against undefeated light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes, which will headline February’s UFC 247 event in Houston, Texas.

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya is currently awaiting his next assignment. The UFC middleweight champion is expected to make his first attempt at a title defense opposite Yoel Romero in early 2020.

What do you think of the latest banter between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya? And who will you picking to win if the two ever square off inside of the Octagon? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 23, 2019