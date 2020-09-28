Israel Adesanya reveals his father instructed him to lose the pink hair for UFC 253 bout with Paulo Costa

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya revealed that his father is the one who told him to lose the pair hair for his fight at UFC 253.

Adesanya took on his rival Paulo Costa in the main event of UFC 253 on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. It was a masterful performance from the champ, who picked apart Costa on the outside with his jab and a number of brutal low kicks. Eventually, Costa let his guard down and Adesanya was able to get the TKO win late in the second round.

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter explained what Adesanya told the media about the pink hair.

Israel Adesanya says that the reason that he got rid of his pink hair was because his father Oluafemi told him that if he jabbed Costa in the eyes, he would be able to fixate on the hue of the pink hair and aim for that. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 27, 2020

Israel Adesanya says that the reason that he got rid of his pink hair was because his father Oluwafemi told him that if he jabbed Costa in the eyes, he would be able to fixate on the hue of the pink hair and aim for that.

It’s an interesting theory from Adesanya’s father, but whatever he told his son, it worked. Adesanya had the best performance of his career in the opinion of many fans and media online. He was masterful, using a variety of strikes to keep Costa at bay before landing the finishing blow. Who knows if the hair color change had anything to do with it but whatever Adesanya did, it worked. He made the undefeated Costa look like he didn’t belong.

The win over Costa likely means that Adesanya will take on Jared Cannonier in his next fight, provided Cannonier gets by Robert Whittaker at UFC 254. UFC president Dana White confirmed at such at the post-fight press conference. Who knows what color hair Adesanya goes back to for his next fight, but given how he looked in this fight sporting his natural hair color, maybe this is what he’ll stick with.

What hair color do you think Israel Adesanya sports the best?