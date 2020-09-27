Jon Jones congratulates new UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz

UFC legend Jon Jones congratulated new UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz after he defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 253.

Jones, the longtime UFC light heavyweight champion, vacated his title during the summer as he will move up to heavyweight for his next bout. The UFC booked Blachowicz against Reyes and despite being a heavy underdog heading into the fight, Blachowicz pulled off a stunner when he finished Reyes in the second round via TKO.

With Blachowicz now being crowned as the new UFC light heavyweight champion, the old champion Jones took to his Twitter to congratulate the “humble” new champion.

The more I think about it, I’m glad the belt went to such a humble guy. I’m sincerely happy for Jan. — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 27, 2020

The more I think about it, I’m glad the belt went to such a humble guy. I’m sincerely happy for Jan.

Blachowicz has been fighting as a professional since 2007, and at age 37 he finally realized his life-long dream of being a UFC Champion. It’s nice to see the former champ Jones come out and give him some nice words after he won the belt. Blachowicz is a hard-working fighter who has experienced his fair share of ups-and-downs throughout his career, but there’s no doubt he is an elite talent at 205lbs.

Some fans may want Jones to return to light heavyweight to fight Blachowicz. At this point, Jones seems locked into a fight at heavyweight. We don’t know who Jones will fight at heavyweight, but he has posted videos of himself bulking up so it seems like that is his plan. Considering both Jones and Blachowicz have been in the UFC for so long at the same time, it’s kind of surprising that we haven’t seen this fight yet. Unfortunately, we may not, but there are plenty of other challengers for Blachowicz.

Would you like to see Jon Jones return to 205lbs to fight Jan Blachowicz?