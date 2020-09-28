Dana White weighs in on Paulo Costa’s “very weird” performance against Israel Adesanya at UFC 253

UFC President Dana White has shared his thoughts on Paulo Costa’s performance against Israel Adesanya at last night’s UFC 253 event.

Costa and Adesanya put their undefeated records on the line while squaring off for Israel’s middleweight word title in the headliner of yesterday’s pay-per-view event.

It was a highly anticipated bout that many fans and analysts thought could produce ‘fight of the year’ honors.

However, as predicted by ‘Stylebender’, he made last night’s fight with Paulo Costa (13-1 MMA) “look easy” on route to a second round TKO victory.

Adesanya battered Costa with low kicks in the opening round before ultimately dropping the Brazilian with a punch and putting him away with ground in pound in round two.

While UFC President Dana White was not taking anything away from Israel Adesanya (20-0 MMA) at last night’s UFC 253 post-fight press conference, he did admit that he found Paulo Costa’s performance yesterday evening to be “very weird”.

“So much for ‘Fight of the Year’ – it was ‘Domination of the Year,’” White said at the post-fight news conference (via MMAJunkie). “It was weird because if you look at every other fight that Costa has had, he comes out and goes after people like they owe him money.

“I think he landed one jab in this fight. He didn’t try to clinch on the fence, didn’t try to put pressure, kept going back to the center of the octagon. It was very weird.”

Dana White continued:

“(Paulo Costa) never tried to get in the clinch. I think he only landed one jab (and) didn’t really thrown any punches when (Adesanya) threw kicks. It was very weird. I just sat there going, ‘Holy (explicit).’ Obviously Adesanya went to work, pieced him piece by piece, made it look really easy.”

What do you think of the comments from UFC President Dana White regarding Paulo Costa's performance against Israel Adesanya at last night's UFC 253 event?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 27, 2020