Israel Adesanya responds to callouts from former middleweight champ Chris Weidman

Reigning and undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has responded to the recent callouts from former division title holder Chris Weidman.

Ever since ‘Stylebender’ defeated the previously unbeaten Paulo Costa at last weekend’s UFC 253 event, ‘The All American’ has been doing his best to justify a title shot.

Weidman recently made headlines when he suggested that he could utilize his wrestling to “ragdoll” Adesanya, this while claiming that ‘Stylebender’ is a “tailor-made matchup” for him.

Most recently the former UFC middleweight kingpin in Chris Weidman took to Twitter where he dubbed a fight with Israel Adesanya as being “easy money”.

Heyyy I just realized I have 2 common opponents with Adesanya…Gastelum who I finished. Then Silva who I finished twice. Adesanya squeaked by decisions on both of those guys.. Adesanya is just another Silva without the black belt in Jitsu. Easy 💴 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) October 3, 2020

That tweet clearly caught the attention of ‘Stylebender’ who responded with the following video:

@chrisweidman …get some wins first please.

I already have you figured out.

I’ve sized you up a few times.

Watched you hit and miss

I know how to fuck up your single and double leg attacks

I’m 10 steps ahead like I said.

I knew I would use this clip one day to prove that I knew! pic.twitter.com/6CJw46Kd5x — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 3, 2020

Weidman is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Omari Akhmedov in his most recent Octagon appearance, but had previously lost five of his past six fights.

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya currently boasts a perfect record of 20-0 in his mixed martial arts career which includes nine wins under the UFC banner.

That promotions reigning middleweight champion could potentially be in line for a superfight with Jon Jones, as UFC President Dana White recently deemed the bout “the fight to make”.

