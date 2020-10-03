Colby Covington tells Khamzat Chimaev to get some ranked wins then “come see me”

Colby Covington has sent a message to Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev has been the talk of the town ever since his debut on Fight Island in July. He had two fights in 10 days with two stoppage wins. He then knocked out Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 11 a card Covington headlined against Tyron Woodley.

For Covington, he says once Chimaev picks up some ranked wins, he would welcome the fight and derail the hype train.

“I don’t even know who that it is. I remember someone saying there was some kid on my prelims that was fighting and had a bunch of hype on him. He hadn’t fought that was ranked top-50 in the world. They didn’t even bring me in the building until the co-main event so I didn’t see the prelims and this kid you talk of,” Colby Covington said to Submission Radio. “But, if he gets some ranked wins and he becomes somebody, come see me. I’m the greatest fighter in the world, I’m not looking to avoid anybody. I’m looking to beat everybody and anyway in the way. So, you want to bring the hype machine behind these kids and think they are great and can do this and that. That hype train would be halted in a second if they see Colby Covington.”

Covington is coming off the win over Tyron Woodley. It got him back into the win column after his fifth-round TKO loss to Kamaru Usman. “Chaos” is the former interim welterweight champion and has wins over Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos.

Khamzat Chimaev, meanwhile, is rumored to be headlining a card in December with the UFC wanting that to be against Stephen Thompson. If he can get past “Wonderboy” perhaps a fight against Covington makes sense.

