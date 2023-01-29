Israel Adesanya releases SAW promo for upcoming rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 287

Israel Adesanya has posted a SAW promo for his second MMA clash and fourth combat sports bout with Alex Pereira.

Adesanya will receive another chance to get past the Pereira hurdle. The two will clash again at UFC 287 on April 8 for the UFC Middleweight Championship.

Pereira is 3-0 against Adesanya in combat sports. Two of those victories happened in the world of kickboxing. Their most recent outing took place at UFC 281 back in November 2022. Pereira defeated Adesanya via fifth-round TKO to capture the UFC Middleweight Championship.

Adesanya took to his social media accounts to release a trailer for his fourth tilt with Pereira and it has a SAW theme.

“In this game, we don’t keep score…we settle them. #insertcointocontinue #UFC287 #wegoagain.”

While Israel Adesanya has yet to pick up a win over Alex Pereira, his coach Eugene Bareman appeared on Submission Radio and expressed his belief that things will be different at UFC 287.

“He’s a guy that builds his gameplan around mentally wearing down and trying to land one big shot,” Bareman said. “And he’s comfortable giving rounds and then not panicking, because he gives away rounds and it’s part of a bigger picture for him. Setting up what he ultimately is looking for. And with a few adjustments, we can make some changes there and build on a lot of positive things that happened in that fight for us.”

Pereira is on a seven-fight winning streak. He’s only lost one bout in his MMA career, and it was his pro debut. As for Adesanya, his loss to Pereira was just the second defeat in his pro MMA career. Adesanya has never lost two MMA bouts in a row.