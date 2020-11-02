Israel Adesanya reacts to Uriah Hall, Kevin Holland’s UFC Vegas 12 wins

Undisputed UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has reacted to the latest wins from Uriah Hall and Kevin Holland.

Hall and Holland both competed on last weekend’s UFC Vegas 12 card. Hall defeated retiring MMA legend Anderson Silva by fourth-round knockout in the main event, while Holland picked up a violent stoppage win over short-notice replacement opponent Charlie Ontiveros.

In the lead-up to and fallout of this card, both Hall and Holland targeted future fights with Adesanya.

Speaking on Submission Radio, Adesanya gave his take on their respective UFC Vegas 12 wins, starting with Hall.

“No shade, no bad blood or anything, none,” Adesanya said of Hall’s win over Silva, who he defeated by decision in 2019. “Oh, he said something stupid. I saw there was a quote on Instagram, you know. [Hall said] ‘[Adesanya] danced with him, I finished him.’ So, yeah, you did it in the fourth round, I only had three rounds with him. I hate it when people throw stupid shade like that.

“It’s a stupid statement,” Adesanya added. “Yeah, I wasn’t really impressed.”

Adesanya then addressed Holland’s win. After defeating Ontiveros, Holland actually called out the middleweight champ, who was sitting cage-side for the fight.

Adesanya, however, seemingly has no interest in a fight with the middleweight prospect—at least not currently.

“I don’t want to feed the clout trouts,” Adesanya said of Holland. “You can’t fight a welterweight on two days’ notice—and his last opponent the same thing. He fought some guy on a few days’ notice, the guy who did the crazy spinning kick thing [Joaquin Buckley], on few days’ notice, and then started barking. He’s like ‘oh, shoot your shot.’ Yeah, he shoots like a Storm Trooper. So, no, we’re not gonna talk about him. He’s a Clout Trout ultimate.”

