Mike Perry gets replacement opponent for UFC 255, now meets “The Dirty Bird”

Fan favorite welterweight “Platinum” Mike Perry has a new opponent for UFC 255, which goes down on November 21 in Las Vegas.

Perry was originally expected to take on former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler on the card. Unfortunately, Lawler was forced out of the fight, leaving Perry in need of a new opponent.

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, the UFC has found Perry a new foe in Tim “The Dirty Bird” Means who, like Lawler, is known for his habit of engaging in very entertaining fights.

Mike Perry vs. Tim Means booked for UFC 255 on Nov. 21, sources say. Means replaces Robbie Lawler, who withdrew last week. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 2, 2020

Perry last stepped into the cage in late June, when he picked up a lopsided decision victory over Mickey Gall. This victory served to separate him from a knockout loss at the hands of Geoff Neal, and a split decision loss to Vicente Luque. Other highlights of Perry’s 13-fight run in the UFC include triumphs over Hyun Gyu Lim, Danny Roberts, Jake Ellenberger, Paul Felder, and Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira. Outside the cage, the welterweight was recently the subject of allegations of domestic violence from his ex-wife, Danielle Nickerson.

Tim Means, on the other hand, will step into the cage with Perry with an August decision win over Laureano Staropoli in the rear-view mirror. Prior to that win, he was submitted by Daniel Rodriguez. That loss was preceded by a submission win over former UFC welterweight title challenger Thiago Alves.

UFC 255 will be headlined by a men’s flyweight title fight between champ Deiveson Figueiredo and challenger Tim Means. It will be co-headlined by a women’s flyweight championship showdown between champion Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Jennifer Maia.

