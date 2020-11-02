Video | Israel Adesanya and Kevin Holland involved in heated exchange at UFC Vegas 12

Israel Adesanya and Kevin Holland were involved in a heated exchange during UFC Vegas 12 this past weekend.

Adesanya was in attendance on Saturday night as Kevin Holland became the first fighter to reach the phenomenal tally of 4-0 in 2020. He beat Charlie Ontiveros via one of the most brutal stoppages of the year as he slammed Ontiveros to the canvas to take his overall MMA record to 20-5.

“The Last Stylebender” was clearly impressed with the performance Holland put forth, but when the back and forth began, he made sure to remind Holland that he didn’t “have the same energy” when they met one day prior.

Israel Adesanya asks Kevin Holland where this energy was yesterday when he saw him as the two keep going back and forth #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/jzEvPfzBBo — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) October 31, 2020



Holland may still be some distance off of a middleweight title shot but if he can keep this current momentum going, it won’t be long before he’s one of the highest ranked fighters in the entire division.

After his win, Holland spoke about who he wants next, the moment he won the fight and being able to adjust to every style he comes up against.

“I didn’t feel like the slam was that hard, but I guess it was,” Holland said (via MMAjunkie.com). “It was a good slam. I feel like it was the Von Flue (choke) that kind of sucked. I think when I slammed him again, it hurt. You have to give the guy props. He literally flew in the other day, got tested, cut weight and then fought. It’s a lot of stress.

“I’ll fight whoever, whenever, however,” Holland added. “It doesn’t matter. A fight’s a fight. Styles make fights, but I’ll break it every time. If you’re a good striker, I can grapple a bit. If you’re a good striker, sometimes I can be a great striker. It just boils down to how I’m feeling that night. I wanted to go out there and hit him with some good stuff. I threw something and it slipped. It was really sloppy. I said, ‘All right, time to use that black belt.’ So I just turned it over and am thankful it went the way it did.”

“I would love to fight a name. I say I want a name, but it’s whatever the UFC throws my way next. I want ‘Platinum’ (Mike) Perry. Mike, you really want to fight? Me and you had a little fun online. I’m the guy. Come on – let’s scrap.”

Who do you want to see Kevin Holland fight next?