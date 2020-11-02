Randy Costa opens up on the photograph he carries to the cage when he fights

Ultimate Fighting Championship up-and-comer Randy Costa has shed some light on the picture he carries with him when he walks out to the Octagon.

A fan recently asked Costa on Twitter about that photo, and the 135-pounder issued a quick explanation.

“I know you probably get this question a lot but I only started following you after your last fight, who is the in the picture you held up after that fight?” the fan asked.

“My best friend Devin Carrier who was tragically taken from us in a car accident a few years back,” Costa responded. “His dream was to be in the UFC. Mine wasn’t. I owed it to him to get here so I will be taking him every single step of the way. His dream is my dream. I want the spotlight on him; not me.”

According to the combat sports database Tapology, Devin Carrier had a decent amateur career with three victories and three losses, all of them in Cage Titans, the same New England-based regional MMA promotion Randy Costa fought in during the beginning of his professional career. Carrier turned pro in 2015, going 1-1 before his tragic death.

Randy Costa (6-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) recently took home his second win in the UFC, with a 41-second knockout on Journey Newson. Prior to that, he scored another first-round KO fighting against Boston Salmon after he lost his promotional debut.