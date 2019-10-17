Israel Adesanya questions Jon Jones’ ‘d**k pill’ excuse

Israel Adesanya continues to come at Jon Jones on social media, this time choosing to focus on a very specific part of the light heavyweight champ’s history.

Adesanya, who recently became the undisputed UFC Middleweight Champion by defeating Robert Whittaker at UFC 243, has been going back and forth with Jones for what feels like an eternity. The two seem destined to square off at some point in the near future and while many fans think Jones will come out on top, Adesanya’s rise to prominence has led many to believe that he will be the next big star in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Instead of focusing on the ins and outs of what the fight would look like, Adesanya has taken a slightly different approach.

It’s the roid rage!! Grrr 🤬 https://t.co/aojks4jJHa — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 17, 2019

I have never used dick pills in my life.

My balls still produce testosterone as they should cuz I have never taken testosterone from any external substance. https://t.co/rkVKj3fIe8 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 17, 2019

Adesanya is referring to Jones allegedly taking a tainted Cialis supplement, which caused him to fail a drug test in the lead-up to UFC 200 — causing Jones’ fight against Daniel Cormier to be pulled from the card. The light heavyweight king’s problems in this area have seriously harmed his reputation over the last few years, and Adesanya isn’t willing to let him live it down.

We could easily still be a few years away from any kind of realistic talk about a dream fight between these two men, but even with that being the case, fans are already in a position to throw everything they have behind the promotion of the encounter.

For now, Jones will likely be focused on fighting the winner of the Dominick Reyes vs Chris Weidman main event this Friday whereas Adesanya has an upcoming date with Paulo Costa to worry about.

Do you think Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones will end up settling their differences in the cage?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/16/2019.