UFC 243 Results: Israel Adesanya KO’s Robert Whittaker (Video)

A middleweight title unification bout between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya headlines tonight’s UFC 243 pay-per-view event in Melbourne, Australia.

Israel Adesanya (17-0 MMA) was last seen in action at April’s UFC 236 event where he scored a thrilling unanimous decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum to capture the promotions interim middleweight title.

Since joining the UFC ranks in February of 2018, ‘Stylebender‘ has gone a perfect 6-0 while picking up notable victories over Marvin Vettori, Brad Tavares, Derek Brunson and Anderson Silva.

Meanwhile, Robert Whittaker (21-4 MMA) will return to the Octagon for the first time in over 15 months at tonight’s UFC 243 event. ‘The Reaper’ was last seen in action at UFC 225 in June of 2018, where he defeated Yoel Romero via split decision in a ‘fight of the year’ performance.

Round one of the UFC 243 main event begins and Adesanya quickly takes the center of the Octagon. Whittaker lands a low kick and then another. Adesanya switches his stances. Whittaker connects with another low kick. The fighters exchange jabs. Whittaker just misses with a huge right hand over the top. Israel Adesanya circles out and then lands a jab. He takes the center of the cage. Whittaker with a low kick and then a left hand. He just misses with a right. Adesanya leaps in with a left. The fighters clinch and then break. Adesanya lands a jab but Whittaker counters nicely with a left hand. Robert is throwing a lot of power behind these strikes. Adesanya just misses with a head kick. He tries another but Whittaker blocks it. ‘Bobby Knuckles’ leaps in with a left hand. He lands a low kick. Adesanya circles. Whittaker leaps in with a right this time. It connects but Israel stays composed. He circles out and then lands a straight punch that drops Whittaker. Round one comes to an end.

Round two of the UFC 243 main event begins and Robert Whittaker starts things off with a low kick. He charges in but eats a short punch from Israel. Whittaker with a stiff jab and then a right hand behind it. Adesanya circles off the fence. ‘Stylebender’ charges forward now. He lands a crisp jab. Whittaker is looking for an opening. He charges in with a left that misses. A good jab now from Whittaker. Adesanya responds with a hook. That appeared to stun Whittaker. Israel charges forward with a combination now. He goes to the body of Whittaker. Robert charges forward with a flurry now. He is not going anywhere. He lands a good jab. Adesanya answers with a low kick. ‘The Reaper’ with a left hook. He charges in with a head kick that misses. Another head kick partially connects. Whittaker is bleeding, but this is the best he’s looked. Just as I say that right hook left hook from Adesanya and Whittaker is down. This one is all over! WOW!

ISRAEL ADESANYA WITH THE KO! 😳 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/3eTcuh9xlQ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 6, 2019

Official UFC 243 Result: Israel Adesanya def. Robert Whittaker via KO in Round 2

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 5, 2019