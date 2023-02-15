Israel Adesanya not worried about the belt or keeping score in Alex Pereira rematch at UFC 287: “I don’t keep score, I settle them”

UFC star Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on his upcoming rematch against Alex Pereira at UFC 287.

Last November at Madison Square Garden, Alex Pereira shocked the world. After a competitive fight, he knocked Israel Adesanya out to become the new UFC middleweight champion.

Across MMA and kickboxing, it takes ‘Poatan’ up to 3-0 in his series with Adesanya. Alas, ‘Stylebender’ was never going to take that lying down, which is why they’ll run it back at UFC 287 in Miami.

Plenty of fighters and pundits believe Adesanya will get the job done this time around. The man himself, though, isn’t concerning himself too much with the smaller details – such as the belt itself.

“I’ve never not been motivated to fight this guy, but for this one I’ve put the pressure on myself,” Adesanya said. “Like, f*** the belt, f*** everything else. I have to beat this guy, so that’s my motivation, just beating him. Like I said, they can say whatever they want, it’s 1-0 or 3-0, I don’t keep score, I settle them and I just need one and I’m going to get it done.”

Adesanya’s redemption

“Just keep the same energy because I’m always beating him until I’m not,” Adesanya said when asked about potential adjustments. “So I’m just going to make sure I keep beating him the whole way through.”

“I go in there and I don’t overthink,” Adesanya later added. “I’m not gun shy. I go in there and I trade with people, especially with him as well, so expect me to do what I do. Like I said, I have to talk because you guys want me to talk, but say less and I’ll do more. I promise you I’ll do more in this fight.”

