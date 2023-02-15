Matt Brown announces he will be fighting fellow UFC veteran Court McGee in May: “I’m ready to go in there and smash his f**king face”

UFC fighter Matt Brown has announced that he will return to the Octagon on May 13 to battle fellow veteran Court McGee.

Many legendary fighters have come and gone in the UFC, but few have been as durable as Matt Brown and Court McGee. Brown made his debut all the way back in June 2008, whereas McGee’s first appearance was in June 2010.

They’ve had their fair share of setbacks over the years. However, Brown is 3-3 in his last six with McGee holding a record of 2-4 in that time.

They may not be the most prolific, but they certainly know how to get the job done when it matters.

Brown is 42 with McGee being 38. They’ve taken on a lot of competitors in the past, but never each other.

Matt revealed the news during an episode of MMA Fighting’s The Fighter vs The Writer.

“Coming back, I’m going to smash some faces,” Brown said. “Court, he’s a great guy, I’ve hung out with him before. Great competitor. We both have similar backgrounds in some respects. We both overdosed. He’s really embraced that.

“So I’ve got a lot of respect for the guy but I’m ready to go in there and smash his f******* face in with my elbow.”

Brown is back

“You have a lot of motivation. You’re with the f****** stars. The sky’s the limit. We love this lifestyle so much I don’t call that hard. What’s hard is f****** life. That’s why I’ve been out for the year. Life is a f******* b****.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

