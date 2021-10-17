Israel Adesanya mocks Marvin Vettori following criticism of his performance and win at UFC 263

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya mocked Marvin Vettori following the criticism of his performance and win at UFC 263.

Vettori recently had some choice words to say about the champ, suggesting that he isn’t actually that much of a better fighter, only that he fought a “smart” fight at UFC 263. Of course, this was the second time that Adesanya has defeated Vettori. The two previously met in 2018 with Adesanya winning a split decision. After Vettori went on a roll, the rematch took place this year, only Adesanya proved he’s the better man with another win.

Hearing the criticism from Vettori, Adesanya took to his social media to mock his rival about his latest comments. Take a look below at what “The Last Stylebender” said.

Smarter is “better”.

You know the vibes! https://t.co/YqoGTeJypy — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 16, 2021

Back at UFC 263, in what was a clear unanimous decision win for the champ, Vettori had told him in the wake of the fight that he believed he had done enough to win, which was met with an eye roll by Adesanya. Vettori did enough to earn the rematch, but just as how the first fight ended with him losing, the second fight ended with Adesanya winning, too.

For Vettori, his best chance of ever capturing the UFC middleweight title might be if Adesanya moves to light heavyweight permanently, giving up his 185lbs strap in the process. The champ did move up to 205lbs earlier this year but he lost a decision to Jan Blachowicz. Although Adesanya lost that fight, he has spoken about moving up in weight in the past, so it’s possible he could make that move again in the future. As for Vettori, he takes on Paulo Costa next weekend at UFC Vegas 41 in a fight between two fighters who Adesanya has defeated in the past.