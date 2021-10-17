Teddy Atlas shares his thoughts on a potential Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou super fight

Boxing analyst Teddy Atlas shared his thoughts on a potential Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou super fight in the boxing ring.

Atlas is a boxing legend in his own right but he has moved more into the world of MMA analysis as well in recent years. Speaking to Submission Radio in a recent interview, Atlas was asked what he thinks about a potential fight between the top heavyweight boxer in Fury and MMA’s top heavyweight in Ngannou. As far as Atlas goes, while he has respect for Ngannou, he believes that it would be Fury getting his hand raised in a boxing match.

“I think the making of that is really all based on money. Let’s be honest with ourselves, if it’s not gonna be based on MMA rules, if it’s gonna be with boxing rules, the guy who’s been boxing since he was 12 years old, the guy who’s had 200 amateur fights, the guy who’s trained in a gym for all those years to be a top boxer, he’s gonna have a huge edge, maybe an insurmountable edge to be quite frank,” Atlas said (via MMANews.com).

That being said, Atlas believes there would be a big appetite for this Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury fight just because it would feature two huge knockout punchers going at it.

“We probably fool ourselves because we want to fool ourselves. We want to be entertained, we want to believe it. If you’re gonna support this fight, you wanna believe that the big monster from Cameroon can land a punch and knock the guy cold, even though he’s an MMA fighter and not a boxer. How often does a guy who’s not as developed, not nearly as developed as the top fighter, how many times have we really seen where he’s got a puncher’s edge, not too often. It would be a big money fight. Would it be competitive? Most likely not. Fury is a pretty complete package, besides having the advantage of years and years of boxing training,” Atlas said.