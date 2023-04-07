Dana White explains why he can’t wait to get back to Miami following UFC 287

UFC president Dana White has explained why he can’t wait to get back to Miami following the conclusion of UFC 287.

This Saturday night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Miami, Florida. It will mark the first time in over 20 years that they’ve put on a PPV event in the city.

Understandably, there’s a great deal of buzz in the air. Many fans are fascinated to see how the card plays out, especially given some of the names that are featured.

Dana White, as we know, is also excited to branch out of the UFC Apex and start traveling around the US and the world again.

During yesterday’s press conference, he explained how successful he expects UFC 287 to be.

“Last time we came to Miami was 20 years ago, and we did a gate of like $446,000,” White said at the UFC 287 pre-fight press conference on Thursday. “That was 20 years ago. We came back this time, and we did one of the all-time biggest gates. This is the biggest gate outside of Las Vegas and outside The Garden. We’ll definitely be coming back to Miami.”

White praises Masvidal

Dana went on to suggest that the presence of Jorge Masvidal on the card certainly helped matters.

“Whenever you come to somebody’s hometown who’s a superstar like he is, it’s always fun,” White said. “It’s exciting. It’s energetic. You know when they both come out of the tunnel on Saturday night, it’s just that goose bump moment. So to answer your question, yes.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

The main event of the evening will see Israel Adesanya challenge Alex Pereira for the UFC middleweight championship.

