Israel Adesanya fires back at Jon Jones with dick pill and cocaine accusations

The war of words between UFC stars Israel Adesanya (20-0 MMA) and Jon Jones (26-1 MMA) continued this evening on social media.

‘Bones’ and ‘Stylebender’ have had beef for a while now, but things have really started to heat up following Adesanya’s impressive TKO victory over Paulo Costa at UFC 253.

Since then, the former UFC light heavyweight kingpin in Jon Jones has proceeded to taunt the promotions reigning middleweight champion with multiple accusations including steroid use.

After another barrage of tweets from Jones this evening (see those here), Israel Adesanya fired back with the following controversial remarks of his own.

“Jonathan right now…” Adesanya captured a post of Leonardo Dicaprio sniffing coke off a women’s butt from the movie ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’.

Israel Adesanya did not stop there as he continued to jab at Jones by suggesting ‘Bones’ needed gas station dick pills in order to “get it up”.

I was playing cod.

I will bust a fat nut tonight.

Bet you Jonathan looks in the mirror when he jerks off.

He probably needs gas station dick pills for that too 😂😂😂

Ol’ limp dick can’t get it up mofo 🍤 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 9, 2020

If that wasn’t enough, Israel Adesanya then went on to dub Jon Jones as a “pathetic weak excuse for a man”, citing ‘Bones’ previous struggles with the law.

A pathetic weak excuse for a man.

A jizz stain in his society of ABQ

Pulsing picto pussy juice cocktail

I’d donkey punch you when I take your back, you disgusting homeless Santa clause looking mothafucka.

Next time you’re in jail I hope you drop the soap 🧼 . D X SUCK IT! https://t.co/AeB7y9qYTY — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 9, 2020

Jon Jones has yet to respond to the latest controversial jabs from Adesanya, but one can only anticipate that will come swiftly.

‘Bones’ recently vacated his light heavyweight title in hopes of making a run at heavyweight. However, that move could potentially be delayed for what would be a massive fight with Israel Adesanya.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 8, 2020