Jon Jones suggests Israel Adesanya is just a “small dog barking behind a fence”

UFC legend Jon Jones continued to troll UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, saying he’s just a “small dog barking behind a fence.”

There is no love lost between Jones and Adesanya. The two have been rivals for a while now, but things have hit a boiling point ever since Adesanya knocked out Paulo Costa at UFC 253. The rivalry between the two has never been more heated, with both men power tweeting at each other seemingly every day, trashing each other, and taking shots at each other’s families. MMA fans have gotten used to grabbing a bucket of popcorn and tuning into the Jones and Adesanya show every night as they continue to burn each other.

On Thursday, Jones continued to take more shots at the UFC middleweight champion. “Bones” wrote on Twitter once again that Adesanya doesn’t really want to fight him, and instead compared “The Last Stylebender” to a small dog who is barking behind a fence.

Yep and I’ve given him plenty over the last few days. Now I will let him sit there in his hotel room and jerk off with his friends. Glad you fans can see as clear as day was actually happening here. Small dog barking behind a fence https://t.co/XcbyXvdYmk — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 9, 2020

Only two years younger but so far behind.. I’m gonna take this whole “beef“ and put it on ice. At the end of the day the man child refuses to fight. No need to give him any more followers. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 9, 2020

UFC president Dana White has said that he is highly intrigued by a superfight between Jones and Adesanya, two of the top mixed martial artists currently on the UFC roster. It would no doubt be one of the biggest fights the UFC could book right now and would surely do massive numbers on pay-per-view. However, there are a couple of hurdles in the way.

First, Jones has made it known that he intends on fighting at heavyweight in his next fight. That’s why he dropped the UFC light heavyweight title, after all, though a superfight with Adesanya could convince him to stay at 205lbs. And two, Adesanya has said that he wants to fight Jared Cannonier next should he beat Robert Whittaker at UFC 254. Those hurdles are in the way now, but perhaps the UFC could open up its coffers to make this fight work.

Do you think the UFC will book the superfight between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya?