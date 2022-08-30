Israel Adesanya explains why he’s not excited for Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris: “I know who’s going to win”

Israel Adesanya doesn’t think Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori is as good of a matchup as many think.

Whittaker and Vettori are set to meet in the co-main event of UFC Paris on Saturday in a pivotal fight for both men’s careers. Although both Whittaker and Vettori are 0-2 against the middleweight champ in Adesanya, the winner of the fight will remain a top contender while the loser could become a gatekeeper.

However, for Adesanya, he believes this fight is rather one-sided and expects Whittaker to win with ease.

“The co-main, I’m excited for as well, actually I’m not,” Adesanya said on the Blakamoto & Oscar show. “I’m not going to lie, I’m not going to bullshit you guys and give you the PC answers, I’m not excited for the co-main. I’ll watch it, I know who’s going to win, Rob’s going to win, that’s why it’s not exciting for me.”

When asked if beating both of them and the winner not factoring into the title shot had anything to do with it, Israel Adesanya said that isn’t the case. Instead, he says it’s just due to the fact he believes Robert Whittaker beats Marvin Vettori as he doesn’t see a path to victory for the Italian.

“I know who’s going to win,” Adesanya said. “For me, it’s like maybe on the day, I might get a little tickle, but at the moment I know who’s going to win that fight, maybe 80% sure who’s going to win that fight. It doesn’t tickle my balls.”

Whittaker is the betting favorite heading into the fight, so the oddsmakers and public are agreeing with Adesanya in thinking he wins. If he does win at UFC Paris, it’s also uncertain what would be next for either of them.

What do you make of Israel Adesanya saying he isn’t excited for Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris?

