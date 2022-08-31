Darren Till arrested by Stockholm police for alleged DUI back in July

Darren Till has reportedly been arrested by the Stockholm police for an alleged DUI (drunk driving) back in July.

According to the Swedish national newspaper Expressen, Till was arrested on July 31 after he was pulled over for speeding in a silver Audi with English registration plates. All the information is cited from a police report the newspaper was able to obtain.

When Till was pulled over, he said the woman he was with was driving, which she said wasn’t the case. The current UFC middleweight then admitted he “drank one to two beers” while at a restaurant. However, police claimed Till was noticeably intoxicated.

During the questioning Till said multiple times the potential arrest would ruin his career but was ultimately breathalyzed. After the results came back three times above the legal limit. he retracted his statement and admitted to driving drunk. He also accepted the penalty order, which is not known according to the newspaper.

advertisement - continue reading below

As of right now, there is no word on if the DUI will keep Darren Till out of the Octagon. Yet, he recently came out and said he is hoping to fight again soon and still wants two fights this year.

“We’re a few weeks into getting back. Khamzat [Chimaev] is fully in camp now for this fight with Nate Diaz, so I’m like in camp helping him, but I’m in camp for myself to come back. As I said to you previously, I’m coming back,” Till said to ESPN. “The body’s never 100 percent, but I’m coming back what I used to be like, healthy and fit and ready to get a world title, get some wins in… [Getting a] massive fight against one of the best strikers in the division, so this is all just about getting back now… Yeah, I’d say in a few months’ time, I’ll be ready. I want to have two fights by the end of this year. Two fights, and then next year’s a big year. The comeback is on.”

What do you make of Darren Till allegedly being arrested for a DUI?